Hampshire community groups offered grants of up to £15,000

COMMUNITY groups can bid for £15,000.

Hampshire police and crime commissioner Michael Lane is offering cash to groups that support victims of crime and help to cut offending rates.

Mr Lane said: ‘It is key that we seek to understand and tackle the contributing factors as to why individuals choose, or feel the need, to perpetrate crime or anti-social behaviour.

‘It is therefore important that there are early intervention and prevention projects available. I will prioritise those that work with those at most risk of committing anti-social behaviour or crime and those who are vulnerable to exploitation.’

Apply at hampshire-pcc.gov.uk/funding by June 8.