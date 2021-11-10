Police

Hampshire police assistant chief constable Craig Dibdin, who leads at the force on intelligence and the criminal justice system, spoke out on Twitter saying ‘it's time this stuff stopped’.

He warned anonymous police-linked accounts are posting ‘offensive bile... dressed as banter’.

Mr Dibdin said: ‘In dealing with the many facets of (male violence against women) the number of police or ex-police Twitter accounts that perpetuate sexist or misogynistic tropes or attitudes has been brought to my attention. Many anonymous.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

‘I'm interested, at this stage in people’s view on this especially given the importance of the role of men in not only challenging this behaviour but also being seen to challenge it.

‘(In my honest opinion), it’s time this stuff stopped. It’s offensive bile being dressed as banter.

‘But what's the best way of dealing (because) currently the people suffering the most are women who are either the subject of or standing up to these people. ‘And more worryingly for me, many of these people are not hiding their affiliation to policing.

‘So isn't it time we (other men in policing) started calling this stuff out??’

He said he has ‘deliberately’ not pointed out individual accounts yet.

A message from the Editor, Mark Waldron