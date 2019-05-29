Hampshire County Council solicitor cleared of perverting course of justice

A COUNCIL solicitor has been cleared of perverting the course of justice.

Jeremy Penny, 48, care of Vale Road, Ash Vale, in Surrey, was cleared at a trial at Salisbury Crown Court.

He denied perverting the course of justice by informing the police that a non-molestation order was still in existence allegedly while knowing it was not. Jurors cleared him of this.

The experienced solicitor, who has nearly 20 years’ experience, was accused over a case in Portsmouth.

At the time The News revealed he had been charged the Hampshire County Council website said Mr Penny was a team leader in the adult safeguarding and education team on the county council's website.

It said the team's 'specialist lawyers advise Hampshire County Council’s Adult's Health and Care department in respect of the safeguarding of adults and its Children’s Services Department in respect of education'.

In June last year a county council spokeswoman said he was not ‘undertaking any legal casework’ until the matter was resolved.

A spokesperson for Hampshire County Council said: ‘We are pleased to note the outcome of Mr Penny’s trial in which he was fully exonerated and cleared of any wrong doing. The verdict fully reflects our experience of his character and professional conduct. Mr Penny will be resuming his normal duties at the County Council in due course.”