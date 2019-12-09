Hampshire crime commissioner's staff defend £51,000 cost of branded merchandise

THE crime commissioner's staff have defended paying £51,000 for branded merchandise.

Under Michael Lane, the office of the police and crime commissioner for Hampshire splashed out on trolley coins, tote bags, pens, stress balls and button badges.

But a spokeswoman insisted some of the items were 'designed to prevent crime' - and include security wristbands for children at events and purse chains.

Details of the spend since 2012 came from a freedom of information request submitted by the Mail on Sunday.

TaxPayers’ Alliance chief executive John O’Connell told the Sunday paper: ‘Taxpayers want to see every penny of their hard-earned taxes spent putting more bobbies on the beat, not paying for trinkets. Clearly there is more fat left to trim despite what officials say.’

Mr Lane, who oversees police spending, has repeatedly pleaded to government for more cash saying Hampshire is underfunded by about £47m.

The spokeswoman said: 'It is the statutory role of the police and crime commissioner to engage and consult with as many members of the public as possible across the policing area and to work with partners to keep our communities safer.

‘It is important that residents are aware of the PCC and know how to engage with them so that the local voice on policing priorities in communities can be heard.

‘The items given out at events throughout the year help to generate that connection between the PCC and local communities.

‘The Youth Commission develop materials to engage their peers and young people such as bags and badges, and following consultation with key community safety partners, much of the provided material has been designed to help prevent crime – such as RFID card covers, purse chains, and security wristbands for children at large public events.’

2014-15: £6,869.30

Wristbands (2,000) £574

Multiple items not itemised (1,000 wristbands, 1,000 key rings, 1,000 trolley coins, 1,000 stress balls, 4,000 balloons, 1,000 fridge magnets, 1,000 stickers, 1,000 slap bands)

2015-16: £8,571

Pens (4,000) £1,279

Trolley coins (3,000) £1,733

Keyring torches (4,000) £3,494

Slap bands (4000) £2,065

2016-17: £10,911

Trolley coins (3,000) value unknown

Pens (5,000) £2,023

Wrist bands (2,000) £991

Slap bands (5,000) £2,094

Stress balls (3,000) £3,892

Keyring torches (3,000) £1,911

2017-18: £10,050.40

Wrist bands (5,200) £2,737

Cotton bags (1,250) £1,680

Pens (3,000) £1,663

Stress balls (2,000) £3,386

Button badges (2,500) £584.40

2018-19: £5,678.90

Button badges (5,500) £1,334.90

Cotton bags (1,000) £1,944.00

Torch keyrings (2,000) £1.392.00

Reflective snap bands (2,000) £1,008.00

2019-20 (to date): £9,372

RFID card covers (2,000) £2,040.00

Security wristbands (8,000) £1,824.00

Torch keyrings (1,500) £1,188.00

Cotton bags (1,000) £1,920.00

Reflective snap bands (2,000) £1,176.00

Pens (2000) £1,224.00