Hampshire crime commissioner's staff defend £51,000 cost of branded merchandise

THE crime commissioner's staff have defended paying £51,000 for branded merchandise.
Under Michael Lane, the office of the police and crime commissioner for Hampshire splashed out on trolley coins, tote bags, pens, stress balls and button badges.
But a spokeswoman insisted some of the items were 'designed to prevent crime' - and include security wristbands for children at events and purse chains.
Details of the spend since 2012 came from a freedom of information request submitted by the Mail on Sunday.
TaxPayers’ Alliance chief executive John O’Connell told the Sunday paper: ‘Taxpayers want to see every penny of their hard-earned taxes spent putting more bobbies on the beat, not paying for trinkets. Clearly there is more fat left to trim despite what officials say.’
Mr Lane, who oversees police spending, has repeatedly pleaded to government for more cash saying Hampshire is underfunded by about £47m.
The spokeswoman said: 'It is the statutory role of the police and crime commissioner to engage and consult with as many members of the public as possible across the policing area and to work with partners to keep our communities safer.
‘It is important that residents are aware of the PCC and know how to engage with them so that the local voice on policing priorities in communities can be heard.
‘The items given out at events throughout the year help to generate that connection between the PCC and local communities.
‘The Youth Commission develop materials to engage their peers and young people such as bags and badges, and following consultation with key community safety partners, much of the provided material has been designed to help prevent crime – such as RFID card covers, purse chains, and security wristbands for children at large public events.’
2014-15: £6,869.30
Wristbands (2,000) £574
Multiple items not itemised (1,000 wristbands, 1,000 key rings, 1,000 trolley coins, 1,000 stress balls, 4,000 balloons, 1,000 fridge magnets, 1,000 stickers, 1,000 slap bands)
2015-16: £8,571
Pens (4,000) £1,279
Trolley coins (3,000) £1,733
Keyring torches (4,000) £3,494
Slap bands (4000) £2,065
2016-17: £10,911
Trolley coins (3,000) value unknown
Pens (5,000) £2,023
Wrist bands (2,000) £991
Slap bands (5,000) £2,094
Stress balls (3,000) £3,892
Keyring torches (3,000) £1,911
2017-18: £10,050.40
Wrist bands (5,200) £2,737
Cotton bags (1,250) £1,680
Pens (3,000) £1,663
Stress balls (2,000) £3,386
Button badges (2,500) £584.40
2018-19: £5,678.90
Button badges (5,500) £1,334.90
Cotton bags (1,000) £1,944.00
Torch keyrings (2,000) £1.392.00
Reflective snap bands (2,000) £1,008.00
2019-20 (to date): £9,372
RFID card covers (2,000) £2,040.00
Security wristbands (8,000) £1,824.00
Torch keyrings (1,500) £1,188.00
Cotton bags (1,000) £1,920.00
Reflective snap bands (2,000) £1,176.00
Pens (2000) £1,224.00