Hampshire detectives investigate assaults ‘linked to circumcision​​​​​ carried out at home’

Detectives from Hampshire police are jointly leading a probe into assaults linked to the circumcision of boys at home in Banbury and Bristol.

Both Hampshire and Thames Valley police are looking into ‘physical assaults against children in Banbury and Bristol, relating to circumcision procedures performed on boys at home’.

Officers have taken the unusual step of naming a man who has been arrested on suspicion of grievous bodily harm. Hampshire police do not normally do so.

A statment said: ‘Mohammad Siddiqui, aged 52, from Birmingham was arrested on Tuesday on suspicion of grievous bodily harm.’

He has been released from custody but remains investigation.

A property in Birmingham is being searched.

Hampshire Constabulary Detective Chief Inspector Fiona Bitters said: 'This is a large investigation and we are already speaking to a number of people in relation to these allegations, however we would like to speak to anyone who may have information that can help us with our investigation or is concerned about a procedure which has taken place privately since 2015.

‘We are asking parents or guardians of boys circumcised, or healthcare workers, who have concerns about the procedure, the aftercare provided, or the recovery to come forward.

‘We are not investigating the practice of circumcision, we are investigating if any criminality took place relating to an individual’s actions when undertaking this procedure or the aftercare provided.’

Anyone with information can report online at https://mipp.police.uk/operation/826. Alternatively, call 101 and ask for Hampshire Constabulary quoting Operation Jetson, or call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.