Hampshire drug dealer who made £1m from 'Nemo' network must pay back £5

Nemo network drug dealer Tyrone Potter

Tyrone Potter, 25, caused ‘untold misery’ was a leading gang member in the Nemo drugs line operating in a Hampshire town.

He was jailed for more than 11 years in May with police saying the network sold 10kg of drugs between December 2018 and November 2020.

This week at Portsmouth Crown Court a judge ruled he made more than £1m peddling drugs.

But as he has no assets, a confiscation order was made ordering him to pay just £5.

If he does not do so in a month, he will have to serve three months in default.

Judge David Melville QC said: ‘The benefit is £1m. The available amount is zero.

‘I’m going to make a money order for £5 and order in default three months’ imprisonment.’

Police previously said officers uncovered the Nemo network after they investigated drug dealing networks in Basingstoke when an 18-year-old was murdered in August 2019 by a drug gang enforcer.

Potter, of Chiltern Crescent in Earley, Reading, was known as Nemo and was the operator of the Nemo network from December 2018, and had links to Kingston and Reading.

Police said the Nemo network had close links with the Monster and Bestie drug gang networks.

Det Con Ian Cullen previously said: ‘Over a three-year period Potter was responsible for bringing untold misery to a number of vulnerable people in Basingstoke.’

Police can take Potter back to court and claw back more cash in the future if he ever has assets.

