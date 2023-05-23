Elexus, 14, disappeared on Saturday, May 20. She was last seen in the Romsey area.

Hampshire and Isle of Wight Constabulary said: ‘Elexus was last seen in the Romsey area on Saturday, 20 May and both we and her family are growing increasingly concerned for her welfare.’ Police have released a picture and description of her.

Elexus is described as being white, roughly 5ft 4ins tall and of a slim build. She has long brown hair with red streaks and was last seen wearing light green trousers and black and white trainers.

‘Whilst she is from the Romsey area, we believe she may have travelled to Andover, Winchester or Wiltshire,’ police added. ‘If you have seen Elexus since Saturday or have any information about her whereabouts, please call 999 quoting reference 44230199162.’

