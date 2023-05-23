News you can trust since 1877
Hampshire girl, 14, reported missing as family grows 'increasingly concerned' for her welfare

A girl has been reported missing leaving her family ‘increasingly worried’ about her.
By Freddie Webb
Published 23rd May 2023, 07:37 BST- 1 min read

Elexus, 14, disappeared on Saturday, May 20. She was last seen in the Romsey area.

Hampshire and Isle of Wight Constabulary said: ‘Elexus was last seen in the Romsey area on Saturday, 20 May and both we and her family are growing increasingly concerned for her welfare.’ Police have released a picture and description of her.

Elexus, 14, from Romsey, was reporting missing on Saturday, May 20. Picture: Hampshire and Isle of Wight Constabulary.Elexus, 14, from Romsey, was reporting missing on Saturday, May 20. Picture: Hampshire and Isle of Wight Constabulary.
Elexus is described as being white, roughly 5ft 4ins tall and of a slim build. She has long brown hair with red streaks and was last seen wearing light green trousers and black and white trainers.

‘Whilst she is from the Romsey area, we believe she may have travelled to Andover, Winchester or Wiltshire,’ police added. ‘If you have seen Elexus since Saturday or have any information about her whereabouts, please call 999 quoting reference 44230199162.’

Police advise people to call 999 if they see Elexus. Picture: Hampshire and Isle of Wight Constabulary.Police advise people to call 999 if they see Elexus. Picture: Hampshire and Isle of Wight Constabulary.
