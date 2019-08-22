Hampshire Jaguar driver charged with attempted murder after A337 crash

Have your say

A 71-YEAR-old man has been charged with attempted murder after a crash.

Peter Tillman, of Manchester Road, Sway, was arrested after the Jaguar he was driving was involved in a collision with a Mini on the A337 between Lyndhurst and Brockenhurst at 7.10pm on Tuesday.

The crash happened on the A337. Picture: Google Maps

READ MORE: Jaguar driver, 71, arrested for attempted murder after Hampshire crash

The road was closed overnight until yesterday morning.

The driver of the Mini, a 33-year-old woman, from Dorset and the passenger of the Jaguar, a 59-year-old woman Sway, suffered minor injuries and were taken to Southampton General Hospital.

READ MORE: Police uncover suspected stolen bike haul in Portsmouth

Mr Tillman has also been charged with dangerous driving and he is due to appear at Southampton Magistrates Court today.

For all the latest news, traffic and travel, what’s on, Pompey, sport and breaking stories visit The News’s website.