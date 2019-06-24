Hampshire man charged with GBH after Police officer 'seriously assaulted'

Have your say

A MAN has been charged after a police officer was ‘seriously assaulted’.

The incident happened in Above Bar Street, Southampton, in the early hours of Sunday morning.

Robert Mann, 26, of Old Cottage Close, West Wellow, has been charged with grievous bodily harm.

He has been remanded in custody and is due to appear at Southampton Magistrates Court this morning.

Hampshire Constabulary has said that the charge comes after a police officer was ‘seriously assaulted’.

A 27-year-old man, from West Wellow, and a 22-year-old man, from Totton, who were arrested in connection with this incident have been bailed.

A 32-year-old man who was also arrested has been released with no further action to be taken against him.

Anyone with information is asked to contact us on 101, quoting 44190215711, or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.