Hampshire man jailed after calling police 54 times in a month and abusing call handlers

A man has been jailed after calling the 999 emergency service number 54 times in less than a month.

Anthony Walters, of St John’s Road in Winchester, appeared at Basingstoke Magistrates’ Court last on Wednesday July 24 and admitted breaching a criminal order given to him on April 15.

The five-year order banned him from calling the police or other services, except in an emergency.

But magistrates were told Walters, 55, had breached the order by calling police 54 times between June 10 and July 7 this year.

The court heard that they were not emergency calls and Walters was often abusive to call handlers.

Following the sentencing Inspector Jon Turton said: ‘We take this seriously because nuisance calls take up valuable time that could be better spent talking to people in genuine need.

‘Receiving a high number of malicious calls directly affects the service we can give to other people.

‘Call handlers should also be able to work without being verbally abused.

‘It is disappointing to see Walters repeatedly ignore the criminal behaviour order he had received.

‘This sentence is a reminder that we will take action against those who persistently abuse the 999 number.’

