Hampshire man jailed after threatening to shoot firefighters as they battled to put out bonfire at his house​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​

A HAMPSHIRE man who threatened firefighters with a fake gun after launching into a rage as they attempted to extinguish a bonfire in his garden was jailed for two years.

Andrew Lambert, 40, threatened to shoot the firefighters from a first floor window in July last year after they attended his house.

The imitation firearm was later identified as an ‘Airsoft’ BB rifle – painted black to make it look like a real firearm.

Lambert, of Winston Way, Ringwood, pleaded guilty to affray in December at Bournemouth Crown Court and was sentenced to 18 months in prison on Friday.

He will also serve a further six months after a suspended sentence order was activated.

Detective constable Chris Orr said: ‘This was a frightening experience for the firefighters involved and we are delighted that the man responsible has been brought to justice.

‘This should send a warning to anyone else tempted to behave in this irresponsible and threatening manner.’