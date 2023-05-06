News you can trust since 1877
Hampshire man reported missing as police call on the public for any information to help find him

A man has been reported missing and the police are calling on the public for help.

By Freddie Webb
Published 6th May 2023, 13:30 BST- 1 min read
Updated 6th May 2023, 13:57 BST

Joseph McNicol, 54, was last seen at 3pm yesterday afternoon. Hampshire and Isle of Wight Constabulary said the Southampton native is believed to be in the Northam or St Mary's area.

Police said he is described as a white male, is roughly 5ft 10ins tall and has dark brown hair. ‘The force added: ‘Anyone with information about his whereabouts is asked to call 999 quoting reference 44230177614.’

Police are searching for missing Joseph McNicol, 54. Picture: Hampshire and Isle of Wight Constabulary.Police are searching for missing Joseph McNicol, 54. Picture: Hampshire and Isle of Wight Constabulary.
