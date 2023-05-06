Joseph McNicol, 54, was last seen at 3pm yesterday afternoon. Hampshire and Isle of Wight Constabulary said the Southampton native is believed to be in the Northam or St Mary's area.

Police said he is described as a white male, is roughly 5ft 10ins tall and has dark brown hair. ‘The force added: ‘Anyone with information about his whereabouts is asked to call 999 quoting reference 44230177614.’

Police are searching for missing Joseph McNicol, 54. Picture: Hampshire and Isle of Wight Constabulary.

