Hampshire man who kicked his wife to death is sentenced to life in prison

A MAN who stamped and kicked his estranged wife to death has been jailed for life today.

Shaun Dyson, 28 of Bury Hill Close, Anna Valley, murdered Lucy-Anne Rushton in Andover on Sunday, June 23.

Shaun Dyson. Picture: Hampshire Constabulary

Dyson, sentenced at Winchester Crown Court, had admitted manslaughter but pleaded guilty to murder after a two-week trial.

The mother-of-five’s post-mortem found multiple blunt force injuries to her face, neck, torso and limbs, as well as internal injuries.

Today, Dyson was sentenced to life in prison, with a minimum jail term of 17 years.

Detective Inspector Adam Edwards said: ‘Our thoughts, first and foremost, are with the family of Lucy-Anne Rushton.

‘Not only have they had to endure what happened that night, but they have had to relive their experience in court.

‘I would like to praise their courage and hope that today’s sentence helps them to rebuild their lives.’

The court heard how Dyson, who married Lucy-Anne at Gretna Green in 2010, had been violent towards his estranged wife in the past, with her murder being the ‘culmination’ of a series of violent incidents.

The judge, Mr Justice Choudhury, said the murder was carried out in a fit of ‘jealous rage’.

‘Tackling offenders of domestic abuse is a key priority for Hampshire Constabulary, and I hope that today’s sentence gives victims some confidence to come forward and talk to us,’ added Detective Inspector Edwards.