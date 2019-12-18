Hampshire man who kicked his wife to death pleads guilty to murder

A VIOLENT man who stamped and kicked his estranged wife to death has pleaded guilty in court.

Shaun Dyson, 28, killed his estranged wife, 30-year-old old Lucy-Anne Rushton by repeatedly stamping and jumping on her at her home in Andover in June.

The attack which left Ms Rushton with 37 broken ribs, a fractured breastbone and collapsed lungs.

The court was told of how a witness heard Dyson telling her to swallow her wedding ring.

Dyson rang the emergency services and when they asked him whether he was carrying out CPR, he said he wasn’t because he had been asleep, implying that Ms Rushton had been dead for some time.

Sharon Douglas from the Crime Prosecution Service said: ‘This was a brutal and extremely violent attack triggered by the jealousy of a man who had attacked her in the past. Dyson’s horrific actions have left five children without their mother.

‘The CPS presented evidence which showed the extent to which Dyson had previously assaulted Ms Rushton.

‘The pattern, number and level of injuries show that Dyson intended to kill Lucy, or at the very least, cause her really serious harm.’

Dyson had previously pleaded guilty to manslaughter.

But after a two-week trial, has today pleaded guilty to murder and will be sentenced on Friday, December 20.

