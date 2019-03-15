Hampshire man who stabbed pensioner multiple times jailed for 10 years

A MAN who stabbed a pensioner multiple times has been sentenced to 10 years behind bars.

Andrew Richardson, 24 of Portal Road, Winchester, stabbed his victim a number of times outside a house in Lower Stanmore Lane on Thursday, November 29 last year. He was arrested later that morning.

Andrew Richardson. Picture: Hampshire Constabulary

The 74-year-old man sustained multiple stab wounds, although none of his injuries were considered life-threatening.

Richardson admitted charges of wounding with intent, possession of an offensive weapon in a public place and possession of a bladed article in a public place.

At Winchester Crown Court earlier today, Richardson was sentenced to 10 years in prison, with an extended period of licence – where he will be monitored in the community.

After the man was sentenced, Detective Constable Drew Wright said: ‘This was a disturbing act of violence which could have had more serious consequences.

‘Richardson was arrested soon after committing this offence, and we hope that residents feel reassured that he has now been brought to justice.

‘While knife crime is very rare in Winchester, and it remains a safe place to live and work, our officers are not complacent about detecting and preventing such high harm offences.’