Hampshire police appeal as Portsmouth woman, 18, seriously injured in London road car crash
A Hampshire and Isle of Wight Constabulary spokesperson said: “We are appealing for witnesses following a serious collision in Portsmouth earlier this morning (Friday 3 May). We were called shortly after 4.45am to a report of a collision involving a car and a pedestrian on London Road, between the junctions of North End Avenue and Mayfield Road. The pedestrian, an 18-year-old woman, was taken to hospital with a head injury.
“An investigation into the circumstances of the collision is underway and officers would like to hear from anyone with any information which may assist in our enquiries.”
Anyone who witnessed the incident, has any information about it, or who has dash cam, CCTV, doorbell camera or mobile phone footage, is asked to call 101 and quote incident number 44240184613.
Alternatively, you can report via the Hampshire & Isle of Wight Constabulary website, here: How to tell us about an existing case or report | Hampshire and Isle of Wight Constabulary.