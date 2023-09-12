Watch more videos on Shots!

Hampshire and Isle of Wight Constabulary officers are investigating the incident – which took place on Saturday, July 22, and are asking the public for help in identifying a man aged between 30 and 40.

The victim was attacked outside the toilets in the Swan Centre, Eastleigh, at about 9.35pm.

The man is described as being white, aged 30-40, approximately 5ft 7ins tall, medium build with light brown hair and a moustache. He also has a tattoo sleeve on his right arm and further tattoos on his left forearm and upper arm.

A force spokesperson said: “Do you recognise this man? We are investigating a sexual assault in Eastleigh town centre and would like to speak to him in connection with the incident.

"It comes after a teenage boy was approached by an unknown man outside toilets within the Swan Centre at around 9.35pm on Saturday 22 July and sexually assaulted over his clothing.

"We have been conducting enquiries in the local area since the incident – such as conducting CCTV scoping with local businesses in the area – and are now asking the public for help. Do you know who this man is? Have you seen him in the local area recently?”

Anyone with information in relation to this incident, or if you recognise this man, should call 101 quoting crime reference number 44230295495.

Alternatively, you can visit the force’s website and make a report there: https://www.hampshire.police.uk/tua/tell-us-about/cor/tell-us-about-existing-case-report/.