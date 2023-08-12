Lexi, aged 14, was last seen today (Saturday, August 12) at Farnham Train Station, from where it is believed she may have travelled to Fareham or Southampton. Hampshire and Isle of Wight Constabulary are asking people to get in touch with any information about where Lexi is.

A force spokesperson said: “It is believed that she boarded the 6.54am train towards Basingstoke, where we believe she has changed trains in order to travel to either Fareham or Southampton. We are very concerned for Lexi’s welfare and are asking anyone who has seen her to please get in touch with us."

Lexi is described as white, of slim build, approximately 5ft 7ins tall with long, mousey brown hair. She wears glasses with thick glass and was last seen wearing pink and blue Lilo and Stitch pyjamas.