Charlie Skae, 34, from the Baffins area, was reported missing to the police on Wednesday, October 4. The force is now urging the public to get in touch if they have seen him.

A Hampshire and Isle of Wight Constabulary spokesperson said: “Can you help us find missing Charlie from Portsmouth? Charlie Skae, 34, who is from the Baffins area of the city, was reported missing to us on Wednesday and since then we have been carrying out several enquiries to find him.

"However, we are now turning to the public for their help as we and his family are becoming increasingly concerned for his welfare. He is described as being white, 5ft 10ins tall and of a slim build. He was last seen wearing a grey jumper with a zip and grey/dark blue jeans.

"He does have links to the Cosham area of the city too, so please keep an eye out for him when you are out and about today.”