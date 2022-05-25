A total of 15 unauthorised camps have been set up across Hampshire this month, commissioner Donna Jones said.

Among them included a site on Southsea Common as well as sites in Fareham, Wickham and Havant.

Rubbish left at an illegal camp set up by travellers in Hampshire

Hampshire police was forced to take action at five illegal camps using special legal powers to shut them down.

Now, commissioner Jones has released a string of photos showing the mess left behind by travellers.

Mrs Jones said: ‘These photos, taken over the last few days in Hampshire, show the unacceptable levels of waste left behind after unauthorised encampments.

‘This type of blatant disregard for property costs the taxpayer hundreds of thousands of pounds every year and has a major impact on local communities.’

As previously reported, a group of 12 vehicles forced their way onto Cams Alders Recreation Ground in Fareham, forcing the postponement of children’s weekend football matches.

During the break-in, travellers were accused of threatening a council working mowing the lawn who confronted them – and even of using a vehicle to ram his lawn mower.

Police investigated the incident and no further action was taken.

Mrs Jones has vowed to work with police and authorities to create a plan to tackle future incidents.

‘I will continue to work with Hampshire Constabulary to ensure they have a robust plan in place but the police cannot do this alone,’ she added. ‘Firm and coordinated action needs also to be taken by councils, partners and the courts.’