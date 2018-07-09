Hampshire Police Federation leader calls for ‘open debate’ on officers’ industrial rights

THE representative acting as a ‘voice’ for officers in Hampshire has said he wants an ‘open debate’ on employment rights for police.

Officers are governed by Police Regulations – rules set down in parliament.

Hampshire Police Federation chairman John Apter, who is running in an election to lead the Police Federation of England and Wales, said they are too often ‘cherry-picked’ by bosses.

‘For far too long I have seen the police regulations being treated as a “nice to have”, they’re cherry-picked,’ Mr Apter said.

He added police staff colleagues ‘are protected in employment rules’ – and he now wants an open debate on police officers’ industrial rights.

Mr Apter said: ‘What I want is a genuine open debate about industrial rights for police officers – what does it look like? And more importantly, what do our members want?

‘It’s only when they’re all informed that we can make a decision about what’s right going forward.’

Mr Apter, who earlier this year led a successful vote of no confidence against Hampshire crime commissioner Michael Lane, is one of two candidates running for the Federation position.

All officers can vote in the election from July 12.

Serving police officer Mr Apter said he will hold senior police and politicians to account, acting as a ‘voice of our members’. He said: ‘Whether it’s my chief constable or the home secretary or the chief executive or the College of Policing, I certainly don’t want to be their friend – I want to be there to hold them to account.

‘I’m not going into this role to make friends, I’m going into it to make a difference.’