Within weeks on the job Moxie tracked down a man who had left his home in the New Forest, with the intention to end his own life. Moxie picked up his scent and managed to locate him in a wooded area. The man was already unconscious but his handler was able to provide immediate first aid and call for the ambulance service.

At the end of November she finished off a night shift by tracking down another high risk missing person in the New Forest area. Within three minutes on the ground, she tracked him down, finding him fast asleep and snoring in a sleeping bag.

Moxie has also carried out duties at football matches, been deployed to a theft from vehicle incident, searched a building site for burglars, and attended a collision where the driver had left the scene.She is just one of a number dogs in the unit, who fall into two categories; general purpose dogs like Moxie, and specialist search dogs. General purpose dogs are trained for tracking, containment or detention of offenders, searching for people, locating property and public order. The specialist search dogs are able to search buildings, open areas, vehicles, vessels, and just about anywhere for hidden or discarded drugs, cash or firearms.

Moxie, a German Sheppard, has officially joined the police force and she has been making strides.

Moxie’s handler, PC Stacy Beale, said: “Tracking missing people, uncovering evidence and apprehending suspects are just some of the crucial roles our dogs play in our relentless pursuit of criminals and keeping our communities safe.

“Together with their handlers, they can provide assistance to a range of teams across the force, whether that is in public order situations, helping find a missing person or tracking down evidence which may not initially be spotted by the human eye.