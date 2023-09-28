Hampshire police incident: Kent man charged with drugs offences including supply of crack cocaine and heroin in Portsmouth
The suspected drug dealer was also charged with the “possession of criminal property” and appeared in court today over the allegations.
Hampshire and Isle of Wight Constabulary officers from Portsmouth’s Priority Crime Team saw him enter a known residential address in the city centre on Wednesday, September 27. He was subsequently arrested during a search of the address. Suspected Class A drugs and cash were seized.
A force spokesperson said: “Elias Bally-Balogun of Port Pitt Street in Chatham in Kent has been charged with being concerned in the supply of crack cocaine and heroin and possession of criminal property.”
He was remanded to appear at Portsmouth Magistrates Court today (28 September) where he was further remanded to appear at Portsmouth Crown Court on Monday 23 October.