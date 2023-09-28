Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The suspected drug dealer was also charged with the “possession of criminal property” and appeared in court today over the allegations.

NOW READ: Sports coach filmed naked boys before supplying images to paedophile

Hampshire and Isle of Wight Constabulary officers from Portsmouth’s Priority Crime Team saw him enter a known residential address in the city centre on Wednesday, September 27. He was subsequently arrested during a search of the address. Suspected Class A drugs and cash were seized.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A man in his 20s was arrested by Hampshire police.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A force spokesperson said: “Elias Bally-Balogun of Port Pitt Street in Chatham in Kent has been charged with being concerned in the supply of crack cocaine and heroin and possession of criminal property.”