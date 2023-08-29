Police have charged three men in connection with a dozen burglaries and various car thefts in the Portsmouth area.

The suspects were charged following 12 burglaries and associated vehicle thefts that took place between March and August, including in Gosport, Fareham, Waterlooville and Cosham.

Rhys Martin Andrews, 22, of Riders Lane in Havant has been charged with conspiracy to commit burglary, conspiracy to steal a motor vehicle, and dangerous driving.

Denzel Brian Shane Fewings, 23, of Laburnum Road in Waterlooville has been charged with conspiracy to commit burglary, conspiracy to steal a motor vehicle, possession of cocaine, and possession of cannabis.

Stanley Steven Lambie, 19, of Waverley Road in Southsea has been charged with conspiracy to commit burglary, conspiracy to steal a motor vehicle, and handling of stolen goods.

They appeared at Southampton Magistrates Court on Saturday 26 August where they were remanded to appear at Portsmouth Crown Court on 25 September.

Detective Chief Inspector Ross Toms said: “We take these types of reports of acquisitive crime very seriously. Often they don’t happen in isolation and could be linked to a series that is already under investigation.

"It’s really important therefore that people report incidents like attempted burglaries, or burglaries where nothing initially appears to have been taken, because they may relate to a vehicle subsequently being stolen.

"This will give us the information we need to build a comprehensive picture of what is happening and to collect evidence that could assist with a number of investigations”.

The incidents included:

A burglary and theft of a Vauxhall Corsa from Zetland Road in Gosport on 17 March.

An attempted burglary at Bishops Gate in Fareham on 14 June.

A burglary at Bishops Gate in Fareham and associated theft of a Peugeot 3008 on 14 June.

A burglary and associated theft of a Peugeot 5008 at Hereford Park in Waterlooville on 30 July.

A burglary and associated theft of an Audi Q5 at Shetland Rise in Fareham on 4 August.

A burglary at Canada Way in Liphook where a purse and bank cards were stolen on 4 August.

A burglary and an associated theft of a Vauxhall Mokka at Complins in Alton on 7 August.

A burglary and an associated theft of a Mercedes A220 at Brendon Road in Fareham on 9 August.

A burglary and associated theft of a BMW 118 at Mays Lane in Fareham on 9 August.

A burglary and associated theft of a Mercedes AMG pn Highbury Grove in Cosham on 20 August.

A burglary and associated theft of a Volvo V60 at the Causeway in Petersfield on 20 August.

A burglary and associated theft of a Volvo where a Volvo V60 was stolen in Littlehampton, West Sussex, on 20 August.

You can report crimes via the Hampshire police website or by calling 101 – and dial 999 if a crime is in progress. Alternatively, you can call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.