HAMPSHIRE police have confirmed they are investigating after a Sunderland defender was reportedly attacked by a fan during a match at Fratton Park last night.

It is believed Luke O’Nien was struck by a Portsmouth supporter after tumbling beyond the hoardings of the North Stand lower tier in the second half of the League One play-off semi-final second leg.

Sunderland defender Luke O'Nien pictured behind the boarding at Fratton Park in the second-leg play-off clash against Portsmouth last night. Picture: Joe Pepler

The right-back said Hampshire police spoke to him after the game, but added he would not be pressing charges. No arrests have yet been made.

It was reported that a fan was ejected from Fratton Park after the incident, which saw Sunderland players Lee Cattermole and Grant Leadbitter leap to Luke O’Nien’s defence.

The match ended in a goalless draw, but Portsmouth’s Championship promotion hopes were dashed after Sunderland won the tie on aggregate after a previous 1-0 win.

Anyone with information on the incident should call police on 101, quoting the crime reference number 44190169464.

The News has contacted Portsmouth Football Club for a response.