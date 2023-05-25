News you can trust since 1877
Hampshire police investigating incident on bus from Portsmouth to Havant

Police have been investigating an incident that took place on a bus towards Portsmouth.
By Steve Deeks
Published 25th May 2023, 11:25 BST- 1 min read
Updated 26th May 2023, 14:30 BST

A man was travelling on a number 23 Stagecoach from Havant to Portsmouth on Saturday May 13 when he reportedly assaulted a woman, man and the driver between 11.35pm and 11.45pm. No serious injuries were reported, police said.

READ NOW: Fugitive captured

‘Since this incident was reported to us we have been carrying out a number of lines of enquiry and now have this image of a man who we would like to speak to in connection with the incident,’ a police statement said.

Police have been investigating the incident.Police have been investigating the incident.
‘We would also like to speak to the woman who he assaulted on the bus, who has not yet contacted police. We would like her to make contact so that we can ensure she gets any support that she needs.’

Anyone with information is asked to call police on 101 quoting reference 44230188824.

Alternatively, go online and submit information via orlo.uk/qIV6b

SEE ALSO: Boy rescued from mud

