Hampshire police issue apology for wrongly saying decision due on disbanding marine unit

POLICE have issued an apology after wrongly saying a decision will be made this week to axe Hampshire’s marine unit.

Earlier today The News asked Hampshire police if the unit was set to be disbanded.

A spokeswoman at the force said an ‘operational proposal’ was due to go to Hampshire Police and Crime Panel on Friday proposing the 10-strong unit shut by next year.

But now, two hours later, the force has apologised and said this is not the case.

A spokesman said: ‘There is and has never been a paper going to the Hampshire Police and Crime Panel recommending that the marine unit be disbanded in 2019.

‘We will not be recruiting to the current vacancies but nothing beyond that and we would like to apologise for any confusion caused and to anyone who was unduly concerned about their role.’

As reported earlier today, two posts – which are vacancies – are due to be axed as part of 160 job cuts across the force.