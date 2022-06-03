Hampshire police issue countywide alert over missing man with 'advanced Alzheimer’s'

Philip Baker, 69, was last seen at an address in Church Lane, Sway – in the New Forest – at around 1.50pm today.

Police don’t know where Mr Baker might have gone and are urging anyone who sees him to contact them immediately.

Philip Baker, 69, was last seen in the New Forest earlier this afternoon,

A spokesman for the police force added: ‘He has advanced Alzheimer’s and together with his family we are extremely concerned for his welfare.’

Philip is described as: white, 5ft 10ins, of medium build and has grey hair.

He was last seen wearing grey combat trousers, and a dark grey top with a white t-shirt underneath.