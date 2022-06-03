Hampshire police issue countywide alert over missing man with 'advanced Alzheimer’s'

‘EXTREMELY’ concerned police have issued a Hampshire-wide alert in a bid to find a missing pensioner with ‘advanced Alzheimer’s’.

By Tom Cotterill
Friday, 3rd June 2022, 6:07 pm
Updated Friday, 3rd June 2022, 6:07 pm

Philip Baker, 69, was last seen at an address in Church Lane, Sway – in the New Forest – at around 1.50pm today.

Police don’t know where Mr Baker might have gone and are urging anyone who sees him to contact them immediately.

Read More

Read More
Major fire grips derelict Portsmouth pub once a favourite with Pompey fans

Sign up to our daily newsletter

Philip Baker, 69, was last seen in the New Forest earlier this afternoon,

A spokesman for the police force added: ‘He has advanced Alzheimer’s and together with his family we are extremely concerned for his welfare.’

Philip is described as: white, 5ft 10ins, of medium build and has grey hair.

He was last seen wearing grey combat trousers, and a dark grey top with a white t-shirt underneath.

Those who see Philip, or think they may have spotted him since he went missing, are urged to call Hampshire Constabulary straight away on 101 quoting incident number 1120 of today’s date (03/06).