Hampshire police issue countywide alert over missing man with 'advanced Alzheimer’s'

Philip Baker, 69, was last seen at an address in Church Lane, Sway – in the New Forest – at around 1.50pm today.
Police don’t know where Mr Baker might have gone and are urging anyone who sees him to contact them immediately.
A spokesman for the police force added: ‘He has advanced Alzheimer’s and together with his family we are extremely concerned for his welfare.’
Philip is described as: white, 5ft 10ins, of medium build and has grey hair.
He was last seen wearing grey combat trousers, and a dark grey top with a white t-shirt underneath.
Those who see Philip, or think they may have spotted him since he went missing, are urged to call Hampshire Constabulary straight away on 101 quoting incident number 1120 of today’s date (03/06).