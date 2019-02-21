Hampshire Police issue scam warning after elderly couple conned out of thousands of pounds

POLICE have warned people across the county to be vigilant after an elderly couple were scammed out of thousands of pounds.

Hampshire Police have issued the warnings after a couple in their 70’s and 80’s were swindled out of £7500 by a bogus police officer.

The couple were called by a man who claimed to be a detective in the Metropolitan Police. He said he was investigating the use of counterfeit money by banks.

The man persuaded the couple they needed to withdraw money from the bank so that it could be tested. After withdrawing the money it was then collected by a courier.

The initial incident took place on Monday February 18 with the couple receiving a follow up call a day later in which they were told they needed to withdraw £44,000. It was during this transaction that bank staff became suspicious and informed police.

Inspector Chris Taylor said: ‘Unfortunately such courier fraud is common and often very convincing. In this case, the ‘police officer’ told the man to check his identity by dialling 999. However, the caller did not hang up, keeping the line open – and the man was further persuaded by someone falsely claiming to be in the Metropolitan Police’s control room.’

Whilst this incident took place in Andover, Hampshire Police are concerned about the scam being repeated in other areas across the region.

Inspector Taylor added: ‘Please remember that police officers will never call people in this way and ask you to withdraw money or disclose personal or financial information. If someone does this, hang up – it will be a scam.’

Police have asked people to pass on the message to anyone who may be vulnerable from potential fraudsters.