Hampshire police are appealing for information to help find missing 15-year-old Patrick, from New Milton, who was last seen at New Milton train station at about 2.20pm on Friday 3 March.Police say Patrick was boarding a train that went via Totton and Southampton to Winchester and is known to have links to Wiltshire and London.Patrick is described as, white, about 6ft 2in tall with dark brown hair. He was last seen wearing a green hat and a light blue tracksuit and was carrying a black rucksack, green holdall and JD carrier bag.Anyone with information about Patrick's whereabouts is asked to call 999 or report it online quoting the incident number 44230087218.