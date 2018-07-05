Hampshire police launch online tool to report crashes

CRASHES can now be reported online to police after the launch of a new tool.

Hampshire Constabulary is among the first outside of London to offer the service.

The tool allows people to report crashes and upload images or video.

A Hampshire police spokesman said: ‘The new service has been designed based on extensive user research and uses proven technology that is already benefitting the public in London.

‘Residents of Hampshire and Thames Valley are the first outside of the capital to benefit. This is part of a national project, driven by the Digital Public Contact programme, that is aimed at creating a Single Online Home benefitting people across the whole country. 101 is national, 999 is national, digital services should be the same.