Hampshire police launch search for missing Gosport man as concern grows for his welfare
Damian Mazuriewicz was last seen in Rowner area at 10am on Thursday, July 13.
Police have appealed to the public for answers as to his whereabouts, citing growing concern for his welfare.
He is described as: white with a pale complexion, 5ft 6ins and of slim build. He has short dark hair, a moustache and goatee beard.A Hampshire and Isle of Wight Constabulary spokesperson added: ‘Damian has links to the Rowner area. We’re growing increasingly concerned for his welfare.’
Anyone who thinks they’ve seen Damian since he went missing, or has any information about where he might be, should call police immediately on 101 quoting incident number 44230282057. In an emergency dial 999.