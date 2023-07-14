Damian Mazuriewicz was last seen in Rowner area at 10am on Thursday, July 13.

Police have appealed to the public for answers as to his whereabouts, citing growing concern for his welfare.

He is described as: white with a pale complexion, 5ft 6ins and of slim build. He has short dark hair, a moustache and goatee beard.A Hampshire and Isle of Wight Constabulary spokesperson added: ‘Damian has links to the Rowner area. We’re growing increasingly concerned for his welfare.’