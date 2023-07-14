News you can trust since 1877
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
One child dies and woman arrested after Land Rover crashes into school
Lisa Marie Presley: singer died of small bowel obstruction
Metropolitan Police give latest update on BBC presenter scandal
Secondary school lockdown: Teenage boy arrested after teacher stabbed
BBC suspends male presenter amid sex-pictures allegations
Empire Cinema group enters administration - full list of closures

Hampshire police launch search for missing Gosport man as concern grows for his welfare

Hampshire police are looking for a man who went missing from Gosport yesterday morning.
By Joe Buncle
Published 14th Jul 2023, 07:44 BST- 1 min read
Damian Mazuriewicz was last seen in Rowner area at 10am on Thursday, July 13.Damian Mazuriewicz was last seen in Rowner area at 10am on Thursday, July 13.
Damian Mazuriewicz was last seen in Rowner area at 10am on Thursday, July 13.

Damian Mazuriewicz was last seen in Rowner area at 10am on Thursday, July 13.

Police have appealed to the public for answers as to his whereabouts, citing growing concern for his welfare.

NOW READ: Police investigate Portsmouth man, 31, over claims of threats to kill and harassment

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

He is described as: white with a pale complexion, 5ft 6ins and of slim build. He has short dark hair, a moustache and goatee beard.A Hampshire and Isle of Wight Constabulary spokesperson added: ‘Damian has links to the Rowner area. We’re growing increasingly concerned for his welfare.’

Most Popular

Anyone who thinks they’ve seen Damian since he went missing, or has any information about where he might be, should call police immediately on 101 quoting incident number 44230282057. In an emergency dial 999.