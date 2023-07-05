News you can trust since 1877
Hampshire police launch search for missing Locks Heath man thought to be travelling towards Swindon in Wiltshire

Police are searching for a young man who went missing from a Hampshire suburb, citing concern for his welfare.
By Joe Buncle
Published 5th Jul 2023, 17:28 BST- 1 min read
Updated 5th Jul 2023, 17:41 BST

The 20-year-old from Locks Heath, Fareham, was last heard from this afternoon (July 5) and it is thought he may be travelling towards Swindon, Wiltshire.

A Hamsphire and Isle of Wight Constabulary spokesperson said: ‘Have you seen missing Thomas Knight, known as Tom, from Locks Heath? The 20-year-old was last heard from at approximately 1.50pm this afternoon (Wednesday 5 July). We are very concerned for his welfare and are asking anyone who has seen him to please get in touch with us.’

Thomas Knight is currently missing from Locks Heath.Thomas Knight is currently missing from Locks Heath.
Tom is described as white, 6ft tall, of slim build, having light brown or blonde hair, and clean shaven. He is possibly wearing black jeans and a smart t-shirt.

The force believes that he could have travelled in the direction of Wiltshire, specifically Swindon.

Anyone that has seen Tom, or has information about his whereabouts, is asked to call 999, quoting reference number 1212 of today’s date.