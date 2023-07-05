The 20-year-old from Locks Heath, Fareham, was last heard from this afternoon (July 5) and it is thought he may be travelling towards Swindon, Wiltshire.

A Hamsphire and Isle of Wight Constabulary spokesperson said: ‘Have you seen missing Thomas Knight, known as Tom, from Locks Heath? The 20-year-old was last heard from at approximately 1.50pm this afternoon (Wednesday 5 July). We are very concerned for his welfare and are asking anyone who has seen him to please get in touch with us.’

Thomas Knight is currently missing from Locks Heath.

Tom is described as white, 6ft tall, of slim build, having light brown or blonde hair, and clean shaven. He is possibly wearing black jeans and a smart t-shirt.

The force believes that he could have travelled in the direction of Wiltshire, specifically Swindon.