Hampshire police launch search for wanted Bursledon man Ryan Timbrell who failed to attend court
Hampshire and Isle of Wight Constabulary is continuing to appeal for any information which will help them locate Ryan Timbrell, who is wanted for failing to attend Southampton Magistrates' Court. The 32-year-old should have attended the court of February 6, this year.
A force spokesperson said: "This week, we have conducted searches in the Bursledon area, where we have had two sightings of him. And we now want to share a new picture of him with you, as he appearance is currently slightly different from the photo we originally shared. Ryan is described as being around 5ft 10ins tall, he's white, and has tattoos of flames on his left hand and the word Midas on his right arm. While we have had two sightings of him in the Bursledon area, he does also have links to the South Downs and surrounding area, and the Highlands of Scotland."
If you see him, then please do not approach, but you should call 999, quoting the reference 44170387561. Anyone with any further information on where he could be should call 101, quoting the same reference. If anyone is found to be harbouring Timbrell, in order to deliberately obstruct attempts to locate him, they may be committing an offence and be liable for arrest themselves.