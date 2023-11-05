Hampshire police launch urgent search for missing teenager last seen in Gosport as family "concerned" for welfare
Michael, 16, was staying with family in Gosport – but has not been seen since yesterday evening (Saturday, November 4).
A Hampshire and Isle of Wight Constabulary spokesperson said: “Have you seen missing Michael? Michael, aged 16, is from Poole but was staying with family in Gosport when he went missing.
"He was last seen in the Howe Road area of Gosport at around 9pm on Saturday, 4 November.
"Michael is described as: white, 6ft 1ins, and of stocky build. He was last seen wearing a black baseball cap, black jeans or tracksuit bottoms, a black tracksuit jacket / top, and blue and white Nike high tops. Together with Michael’s family, we are concerned for his welfare.”
"Have you seen Michael since 9pm last night? Do you think you might know where he is now?"
If you have any information, call 101 as soon as possible quoting 44230451977.