Police are looking for a teenage boy who went missing from Gosport yesterday evening.

Michael, 16, was staying with family in Gosport – but has not been seen since yesterday evening (Saturday, November 4).

A Hampshire and Isle of Wight Constabulary spokesperson said: “Have you seen missing Michael? Michael, aged 16, is from Poole but was staying with family in Gosport when he went missing.

Police are looking for 16-year-old Michael who went missing from Gosport.

"He was last seen in the Howe Road area of Gosport at around 9pm on Saturday, 4 November.

"Michael is described as: white, 6ft 1ins, and of stocky build. He was last seen wearing a black baseball cap, black jeans or tracksuit bottoms, a black tracksuit jacket / top, and blue and white Nike high tops. Together with Michael’s family, we are concerned for his welfare.”

"Have you seen Michael since 9pm last night? Do you think you might know where he is now?"