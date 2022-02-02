The spate of attempted garage raids took place at three sites in Bishop’s Waltham and Hursley on Wednesday, January 26.

The first incident took place in Hoe Road, Bishop’s Waltham between 1.35am and 1.45am.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Police have released CCTV footage of three suspects believed to have been involved in a series of attempted break-ins.

‘A group of three men were captured on CCTV trying car door handles before walking down the side of the property, whilst looking over fences and into windows,’ a spokesman from Hampshire police said. ‘The group then continued into the back garden where they entered a small outbuilding.’

The second incident took place between 5am and 5.10am in Collins Lane, Hursley. Two men were captured on CCTV trying garage doors, opening one that had been left unlocked.

The third attempt took place between 7.17pm and 7.20pm in Gunners Mews, Bishop’s Waltham. Four men wearing hoods and masks were captured on CCTV going into an underground car park, looking into the windows of peoples properties and garages.

Nothing was stolen in any of these incidents, police said, with a spokesman added: ‘We are treating the three incidents as being linked.

‘We know two of the images aren’t great but officers are keen to speak to these men. Do you recognise them? Perhaps you recognise their clothing?’

SEE ALSO: Cruise captain kills himself on wedding anniversary after marriage split

Police are urging those who own their own CCTV cameras to check their footage.

Officers are also keen to speak to anyone who may have been affected by similar incidents to get in touch.

Those who recognise the men or who have information and privately-owned CCTV that can help the force’s investigation can call 101 quoting 44220035434.

Alternatively, call independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

A message from the Editor, Mark Waldron