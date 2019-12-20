POLICE are appealing for help to identify a man to assist in their investigation into an incident at a Southsea park.

They have released a CCTV image of a man they are hoping to speak to about an incident which took place close to the Jolly Sailor Pub – but are not releasing details about what happened.

Police want to speak to this man in connection with an incident in a park in Southsea.

The police have said the man was in the pub on the evening of November 16 and that he may ‘have valuable information to assist the investigation’.

READ MORE: Murder arrest after woman found dead at Portsmouth home

Anyone who knows the person in the photograph is urged to call 101 and quote reference 44190414896.

Join The News' WhatsApp service to get the latest Portsmouth news and sport direct to your mobile phone. To get a daily text alert with the latest headlines, text 'NEWS' to 07393 754804, and add The News as a contact on WhatsApp.

Your number will not be visible to anyone else and you will not receive any marketing messages. Text 'STOP' at any time to stop receiving messages.