Hampshire police ‘lose’ seven sex offenders

Have your say

POLICE in Hampshire have said the whereabouts of seven registered sex offenders are unknown.

Forces across the UK were asked through a Freedom of Information request to reveal the number of registered sex offenders whose whereabouts were unknown on January 17.

Police have lost track of 485 registered sex offenders across Britain, including rapists and paedophiles, according to a report by Sky News.

Hampshire Constabulary confirmed seven are missing.

Sky News received a regional breakdown of responses from 41 forces – but four did not respond to the request.