Hampshire Police offer free bike security marking for Portsmouth students and residents

Portsmouth City Council and Hampshire Constabulary have joined forces to offer residents and students free security marking for their bikes.

Each bike will be permanently marked with a unique code and added to the national Bike Register database.

In the event of a bike being stolen the security markings enable the police to reunite them with their owners. Markings can also act as a deterrent to would-be thieves as the bike is permanently inscribed, making it less easy to sell.

Starting this month, security marking will be offered on a first come, first served basis at the Bike Doctor marquee, located next to the fountain on Commercial Road. Markings will take place between 10am and midday on July 10 and 24, August 7 and 21, September 4 and 18. The service will also be available at the University of Portsmouth Library on October 3 and 31, November 28 and January 23.