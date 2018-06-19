Hampshire police officer resigns before being found guilty of making false statements

A POLICE officer has resigned over making false written statements while working.

The officer has been found to have committed gross misconduct over making the false statements.

PC Daniel Neligan, who was one of the first officers on the scene when a murder victim’s body washed up on the beach in Southsea in 2012, resigned before a misconduct panel made its findings that he made false, misleading and inaccurate written statements in an operational context.

A panel last month found one misconduct charge proved.

A Hampshire police statement, published on its website, said: ‘Having taken into account all the evidence which was presented, the panel found the allegation to have been proven as gross misconduct with PC Neligan’s conduct representing a breach of the standards of professional behaviour for police officers in respect of honesty and integrity and discreditable conduct.

‘The outcome was that Daniel Neligan would have been dismissed from Hampshire Constabulary without notice had he not resigned prior to the hearing.’