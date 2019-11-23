Hampshire police officers to get early Christmas bonus for efforts protecting the county

HUNDREDS of front-line police officers dealing with violent offences are to get a bonus following a plea by campaigners.

More than 300 officers from Hampshire’s public order team will receive a £250 bonus in the pay packets in time for Christmas – rather than having to wait until May 2020.

Police in Goldsmith Avenue, Fratton, helping to maintain order during the clash between Portsmouth FC and Southampton earlier this year. Photo: Habibur Rahman

The news follows a campaign by Hampshire Police Federations. Alex Charge, chairman of the group, said it was a ‘good result’ and added: ‘It was important that we challenged this with the force as officers expected this in time for their Christmas pay packets.

‘These are colleagues who commit to specialist training and are sent for deployments such as Extinction Rebellion events and to other forces for royal weddings and big events such as the Isle of Wight Festival.

‘They can be deployed away from home for extended periods at short notice, where they are subject to higher public scrutiny and often protracted shifts.

It’s hoped the payments will be given to officers before Christmas,

The payments will then move to every financial rather than calendar year.

The campaign was raised by federation rep Insp Sean Duffy and Mr Charge, who are both public order officers, and backed by Supt Bel Berry from the joint operations unit. Mr Charge added: ‘It’s a good result.’