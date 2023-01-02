Hampshire police pay tribute to officer who died suddenly while on duty

Hampshire Police Federation reacted to the ‘sad news’ announced by Lancashire Police that PC Richard Kemp died. PC Kemp, 47, died on Tuesday after being taken ill at Preston Police Station.

Hampshire Police Federation posted on social media: ‘The thoughts of all at Hampshire Police Federation are with all those that Richard loved, his family, friends and close colleagues.’

Stuart Parry, secretary of Lancashire Police Federation, said: ‘We are all shocked and saddened by this awful news. I knew Richard – he was a popular officer who was much loved… and just a really good cop.’

PC Kemp was treated by officers before being taken to Royal Preston Hospital, where he was sadly pronounced dead. The force said the 'very sad and tragic' death is not being treated as suspicious and a file will be passed to the coroner.

