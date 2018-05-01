Hampshire police planning to leave petrol power in the dust

HAMPSHIRE Constabulary will be ditching petrol power – in favour of a fleet of electric cars.

The force has been given the green light to transform its general fleet of cars, which is expected to save the force around £450,000 over the first three years.

The projected saving in emissions is 64,000kg of CO2 a year.

Two electric BMW i3s have already been introduced and have been such a hit that other forces across the country are now looking to replicate Hampshire’s thin blue line.

Inspector Andy Tester, who developed the plan, said: ‘It quickly became clear that stepping up a gear when it came to electric cars made perfect sense, both financially and environmentally.

‘We are spending public money so it is vitally important that forces find pioneering new ways to transform the way things are done.

‘The obvious drawback of electric cars is what happens if they run out of electricity.

‘But in the unlikely event this did happen, these cars have a petrol back-up system that would last for 60 miles.’