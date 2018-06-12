Hampshire police pledge action to tackle speeding drivers in Gosport

Have your say

SPEEDING motorists need to be tackled to improve safety, residents have demanded of Hampshire police.

Worried people living in Gosport have voiced their concerns at the number of drivers speeding in the town.

In particular, residents highlighted Ann’s Hill Road as being a particular hotspot, during the latest Police and Communities Together Meeting.

Gosport’s policing team have pledged to take action but are now appealing for volunteers from the community to support the effort.

PC Harriet Copley said: ‘We have identified that the area is suitable for a speedwatch campaign - but we need volunteers to help us enforce this.

‘Community speedwatch is a scheme that allows the public to volunteer alongside police to monitor the speed of traffic passing through their area.

‘We are also looking for volunteers to cover areas all around Gosport.’

To volunteer for the scheme, email PCSO Andy Leeks at andrew.leeks@hampshire.pnn.police.uk