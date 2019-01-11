Hampshire police release CCTV of missing Charlotte Burch as search continues

THE picture above is the last time missing woman Charlotte Burch was seen.

The 44-year-old from the Isle of Wight was last seen leaving St Mary’s Hospital on Wednesday afternoon.

Charlotte was wearing a black speckled cardigan, black boots with a fur trim and a pink hospital top and green hospital ‘scrub-style’ trousers.

Police say they are focusing on cycle path between Newport and Sandown, asking residents with sheds and outbuildings in the areas of Blackwater, Arreton and Merstone, along that path, to look in those, as well as checking behind bins, in gardens and under cars.

Anyone with information on Charlotte's whereabouts is asked to call 101, quoting the crime reference number 44190010676.