Hampshire police release pictures of 10 men they want to identify after Southampton FC trouble

Hampshire police have released pictures of 10 men they want to identify following trouble after a Southampton game.

By Tom Morton
Published 20th Apr 2023, 11:08 BST- 1 min read
Updated 20th Apr 2023, 11:30 BST

Violence broke out after Southampton drew 3-3 with Tottenham Hotspur on Saturday, March 18.

A Hampshire police spokesman said: ‘The incident took place just after 6pm, when we were called to reports of violent disorder involving fans from the two clubs on Terminus Terrace, at the junction with Oxford Street.

Hampshire police have released 10 pictures of men they want to identify after trouble flared in Southampton following a Saints game against Tottenham Hotspur on Saturday, March 18,Hampshire police have released 10 pictures of men they want to identify after trouble flared in Southampton following a Saints game against Tottenham Hotspur on Saturday, March 18,
‘It was reported that a number of people were involved in the disorder, with tables, chairs and glasses being thrown, as well as a man being assaulted.

‘As part of our enquiries we have identified a number of those alleged to have been involved, with 22 arrests having been made so far.

‘We are now seeking the public's assistance to identify a number of men we wish to speak with in connection with the disorder.’

The 22 arrests have been for violent disorder, with each of the men arrested bailed.

Anyone who recognises the men in the photos can call 101, quoting 44230151104.

Information can also be submitted here through the police website.

The anonymous Crimestoppers helpline is 0800 555 111.