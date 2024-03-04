Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Hampshire and Isle of Wight Constabulary officers are hunting for the Hampshire man - and are asking the public to come forward if they have seen him.

A force spokesperson said: "Can you help us find 53-year-old Oswald Powell? Powell is from Southampton and is wanted on recall to prison. Officers have followed various lines of enquiry to locate him and we are now turning to the public for assistance. Powell is described as: white, 5ft 7ins, with short brown hair which is greying at the sides, and blue eyes. He may now have a short stubbly / patchy beard."

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Read More Police hunt for Southsea flasher who exposed himself to woman and teenage girl in Portsmouth

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

If you have seen him, or have any information regarding his current whereabouts, contact 101, quoting incident number 44240004086.

You can also submit information to online, via the the Hampshire and Isle of Wight Constabulary website.