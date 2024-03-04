Hampshire police search for Southampton man Oswald Powell wanted on recall to prison
Hampshire and Isle of Wight Constabulary officers are hunting for the Hampshire man - and are asking the public to come forward if they have seen him.
A force spokesperson said: "Can you help us find 53-year-old Oswald Powell? Powell is from Southampton and is wanted on recall to prison. Officers have followed various lines of enquiry to locate him and we are now turning to the public for assistance. Powell is described as: white, 5ft 7ins, with short brown hair which is greying at the sides, and blue eyes. He may now have a short stubbly / patchy beard."
If you have seen him, or have any information regarding his current whereabouts, contact 101, quoting incident number 44240004086.
You can also submit information to online, via the the Hampshire and Isle of Wight Constabulary website.
Alternatively, you can contact Crimestoppers, anonymouslyon 0800 555 111, or via their anonymous online form here. Anyone found to be harbouring Powell, in order to deliberately obstruct our attempts to locate him, may be committing an offence and be liable for arrest themselves.