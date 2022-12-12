Brian Murray is wanted on a recall to prison and is thought to be in or around Southampton or Winchester.

Hampshire police say officers have conducted a number of enquiries into finding the 45-year-old.

A spokesperson added: ‘These efforts will continue, however we are also asking the public to report any information to us regarding his whereabouts.

‘We would like to remind people that anyone found to be harbouring him to deliberately obstruct our attempts to locate him may be committing an offence and be liable for arrest themselves.’

Anyone who has seen him or knows where he is can call 101 quoting 44220369562.

People can also submit information using this form.

