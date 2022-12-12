Hampshire police send out alert to find wanted man Bryan Murray
Police have issued a county-wide alert to find a wanted man.
Bryan Murray is wanted on a recall to prison and is thought to be in or around Southampton or Winchester.
Hampshire police say officers have conducted a number of enquiries into finding the 45-year-old.
A spokesperson added: ‘These efforts will continue, however we are also asking the public to report any information to us regarding his whereabouts.
‘We would like to remind people that anyone found to be harbouring him to deliberately obstruct our attempts to locate him may be committing an offence and be liable for arrest themselves.’
Anyone who has seen him or knows where he is can call 101 quoting 44220483946.
People can also submit information using this form.
Alternatively, you can contact the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111, or via crimestoppers-uk.org