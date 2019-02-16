Hampshire police unit receives national praise for tackling illegal immigration

A HAMPSHIRE police unit that works to prevent illegal immigrants from entering the UK has been praised by the National Crime Agency for its efforts.

The Commercial Vehicle Unit (CVU) – from the Joint Operations Unit for Hampshire and Thames Valley – has supported immigration officers in their efforts to stop people from being smuggled into the country in the back of lorries.

More than 30 suspected illegal immigrants were found in a lorry in Portsmouth in September last year. Picture: Habibur Rahman

At an awards ceremony, the unit received commendation from the National Crime Agency as it proves to be a ‘huge asset’ to the region.

Their work has proved so valuable that the team are now automatically deployed to incidents to boost the policing response, while considering the welfare of those found.

Supt Simon Dodds, from the Joint Roads Policing Unit, said: ‘I am very proud of the Commercial Vehicle Unit and their continued efforts in setting national standards.

‘The recognition, following a nomination by the Immigration Service, acknowledges their commitment to partnership working to help develop intelligence, improve prosecution opportunities but also provide victim support to many of the migrants.’

The commendation was presented at a recent National Crime Agency awards evening. Picture: Hampshire Constabulary

The CVU officers are able to use their specialist equipment and training to interpret the taco-graphs and refrigeration units of commercial vehicles found with people inside them.

These readings offer vital evidence in establishing when the migrants could have entered the lorry and help to determine at an early stage whether or not the driver is likely to have been involved.